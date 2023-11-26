National Dialogue Committee unveils report amid disagreement on cost of living

The National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) has unveiled its report with a number of recommendations.

The committee agreed on the key agenda of the talks but referred disputed issues to President William Ruto and Azimio leader Raila Odinga for further consultations after a daylong meeting on Saturday.

Some of the recommendations agreed on are proposals to reduce the cost of living, audit the 2022 electoral process, and restructure the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

NADCO also recommends the increase of timelines within which the Supreme Court shall hear and determine a petition challenging the validity of a presidential election from 14 to 21 days.

They also agreed on the creation of the post of official opposition leader with two deputies and the entrenching of the prime cabinet secretary’s office into law.

On the cost of living, NADCO has recommended that all arms of government reduce travel by 50pc with the Salaries and Remuneration Commission also reviewing per diem given to state officers during official travel with a view of reducing the same by 30pc.

While releasing the report, the Committee which was co-chaired by national assembly majority leader Kimani Ichungw’a and wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka noted its failure to agree on the scrapping of the housing levy and the reduction of VAT on fuel from 16pc to 8pc.