National Dialogue: Five key issues to guide Kenya Kwanza-Azimio talks

The talks between Kenya Kwanza and Azimio la Umoja coalition are taking shape after the two factions signed a framework to guide the dialogue.

The signing of the document took place on Wednesday at the Bomas of Kenya, led by Kalonzo Musyoka of the Azimio coalition and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa representing the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Contained in a binding document, the framework will focus on five key issues that seek to address challenges facing the country within a specific timeframe.

The five key issues include outstanding outstanding Constitutional Matters, electoral justice and related matters, entrenching Funds into the Constitution, establishment and entrenchment of state offices and fidelity to political parties/coalitions and the law on multiparty democracy.

Regarding constitutional matters, the committee will dwell on the cost of living, implementation of the two-thirds gender rule, promotion of national unity and inclusivity in public appointments.

On the establishment and entrenchment of State Offices, the committee will push for the establishment of the office of the Leader of the Official Opposition and to legalize the office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary.

The talks also aim to ensure fidelity to political parties to prevent interference with political parties and coalitions.

On electoral justice and related matters the committee will seek to restructure and reconstitute the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), boundaries delimitation and audit the 2022 presidential election.

The team is also meant to deliberate on the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NGCDF), the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF) and the Senate Oversight Fund.

The signing of the framework document comes a day after the Senate unanimously approved the establishment of the National Dialogue Committee to pave way for the team to begin its work.