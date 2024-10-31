National Equipment Support Program unveiled to bolster healthcare across counties

The Ministry of Health has introduced the National Equipment Support Program, a transformative initiative aimed at enhancing healthcare infrastructure across Kenyan counties.

The program, which will replace the Managed Equipment Services (MES) scheme, was unveiled by Principal Secretary for Medical Services, Harry Kimtai, in Kisumu. Counties will retain 15pc of profits generated under the program, allowing for local reinvestment and sustainable healthcare growth.

During a strategic meeting with county commissioners and County Executive Committee Members (CECM) for Health from Kisii, Nyamira, Kisumu, Siaya, Homa Bay, Migori, Vihiga, Bungoma, Kakamega, Busia, and Trans Nzoia counties, PS Kimtai confirmed that agreements have been signed by all governors.

Contracts for the provision of necessary medical equipment will be finalized following the submission of county-specific equipment lists.

The program aims to elevate public healthcare facilities to the standards of private and faith-based institutions, with a strong emphasis on equitable access to quality healthcare.

“This initiative will benefit both county and national governments,” stated PS Kimtai, noting that the program’s oversight at the national level ensures consistent quality in medical services across the country.

PS Kimtai also encouraged the formation of local committees to facilitate Social Health Authority (SHA) registration, underscoring the importance of county ownership and collaboration between different government levels.

Acknowledging that shifts in healthcare systems can face resistance, he emphasized a collaborative approach as counties work to implement the Rapid Results Initiative (RRI).

The ambitious goal is to provide healthcare access to 50 million Kenyans within 90 days, a key focus of President William Ruto’s healthcare agenda.

As part of the equipment rollout, the Ministry of Health plans to distribute 70,000 devices across the country, with 5,000 devices already allocated to healthcare facilities.

Murang’a County’s pilot program was cited as a successful model of the new program’s impact and potential for scale.

The event saw participation from key healthcare figures, including CEC Caucus Vice Chair Ruth Koech, Secretary Roslyne Omollo, Deputy Director-General of Health Dr. Patrick Amoth, and officials from the Ministry of Health and SHA.

These leaders pledged their commitment to the SHA initiative, agreeing to establish oversight committees at all levels to address registration and implementation challenges as the National Equipment Support Program rolls out across Kenya.