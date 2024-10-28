National exams for primary schools will be conducted smoothly – CS Migos

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos has assured the nation that the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA), set to begin this Monday morning, will be conducted smoothly.

While overseeing the distribution of KPSEA papers at the Kenya National Examinations Council’s container at the Westlands Deputy County Commissioner’s Offices, the CS emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring security and proper supervision throughout the examination process.

He noted that the government has established a multi-agency team, comprised of the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Interior, to facilitate the smooth execution of the assessment.