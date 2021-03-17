National exams to be held with strict adherence to Covid-19 protocol

It’s all systems go for the nationwide Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations next week.

The countrywide school exams were cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic which has disrupted the whole academic year.

The Cabinet Secretary for Education Professor George Magoha noted that the national exams will be held with strict adherence to the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) protocols approved by the Ministry of Health.

Speaking in Mombasa Prof. Magoha announced that special arrangements are in place to ensure the safety and security of candidates, supervisors, invigilators and security personnel during the examinations scheduled to kick off on Monday next week.

Prof. Magoha allayed fears during the school exams saying the government is going ahead with the examinations amid the Covid-19 pandemic as it has put watertight Covid-19 special arrangements in place.

“The national exams will be held with strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines” he said.

The CS cautioned the candidates to avoid exam malpractices which can destroy their bright future.

He said that cheating in the examinations was an unhealthy trend that candidates should shun and strive to excel by ‘doing genuine work’.

Prof. Magoha said cases of examination cheating, leakages and impersonations and other forms of irregularities would not be entertained and urged candidates not to look for ‘shortcuts in their academic endeavor’.

“Migori and Kisii counties are the headquarters of exam cheating and I can assure you that we have put the two regions on our radar” he said accompanied by his Chief Administrative Secretary Hassan Noor Hassan and Principal Secretary in charge of Vocational and Technical Training Dr. Margret Mwakima.

He said the ministry of education has received intelligence reports that unscrupulous candidates were planning to write on their facemasks and directed that all facemasks will be subjected to thorough security before one accesses the examination halls.