National Gender and Equality Commission raises alarm over erosion of journalistic standards

National Gender and Equality Commission(NGEC) has condemned the use of sexist, derogatory and dehumanizing language in the reportage and commentary of media content when it concerns victims of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence.

In a statement, the NGEC Chairperson Dr Joyce Mutinda said the mainstreaming of rape culture is slowly gaining currency in which sexual violence is being normalized and excused in the media.

“Rape culture is being propagated through the use of misogynistic language, the objectification of women’s bodies, and the glamorization of sexual violence, hence creating a society that disregards women’s rights and safety,” she said

The commission spoke in relation to derogatory comments made against women on Homeboys radio during a break fast show while at the same time welcoming stern actions made against the station by the Media Council of Kenya and Communications Authority of Kenya(CAK).

The commission further ordered the radio station to fully comply with the sanctions imposed and file a compliance report with NGEC within one month.

“We welcome the condemnation and unequivocal stand taken by individual and corporate citizens against normalization of the Rape Culture by the media and celebrities,” NGEC stated

NGEC also called upon the Media Council of Kenya to ensure full compliance with the Code of Conduct for the practice of journalism in Kenya saying the media plays a critical role in raising awareness of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence as well as countering stereotypes and outdated attitudes.

“We urge media practitioners to use their venerated space to inform, educate the public on the dangers of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence and speak against harmful practices.” Said NGEC ChairPerson.

CAK imposed a fine of Sh1M on Homeboyz Radio following derogatory comments against women during its breakfast show on 25th March,2021.

CAK also imposed a six-month suspension of the offending show until the Station demonstrates compliance with all statutory and regulatory requirements.