Makueni County to launch projects worth over Kshs 57b

The national government is conducting over 57 billion shillings worth programmes and projects in Makueni County, area County Commissioner Mr. Maalim Mohammed has disclosed.

Mohammed said that some of the programmes and projects included 28 which have already been completed while 27 were ongoing.

He said that some of the programmes and projects are in the energy, roads, water, lands, education, irrigation and health sectors spread across the county.

He said this on Sunday after reading the President’s speech, during Mashujaa Day celebrations held at Mbumbuni town in Mbooni East Sub-county headquarters.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



In the water sector, there is Kaiti water project funded by the African Development Bank (ADB) and the government at a cost 300 million which is geared towards alleviating water shortage in Wote town.

Others are the Thwake Multipurpose project that will cost over 39 billion that is also funded by the government and ADB, an ongoing project that is at 27% completion.

“Thwake Multipurpose project will supply water to Konza Technopolis City once complete besides 1.2 million people in Kitui and Makueni. The project, expected to be completed by 2022, will be a game changer in this region of Ukambani,” said Mohammed.

On energy, the administrator said that the lighting of streets of Wote town has been completed while saying one-mile connectivity of electricity to primary schools was complete.

However, he did not specify the amount spent since 2013, when the project was initiated by the government.

Mohammed also revealed registration and issuance of over 107, 000 title deeds to wananchi free of charge in the county.

“All the title deeds that were with the county lands registrar have been given to the deputy county commissioners in the nine sub-counties who have in turn given them to the owners,” he said.

Other projects include the Kako/Kathozweni irrigation that is over 90% complete and will cost 62 million and the Iyikita scheme, launched three weeks ago and expected to cost 219 million, will be completed by 2021.

During the event, he enumerated other projects like Tawa-Nguluni-Itangine, Sultan Hammud-Kasikeu and Nunguni-Katua roads that were at different levels of completion.

“The roads are being tarmacked and works are going on well. We will ensure all projects initiated by the national government are completed as scheduled,” he said.

Other projects and programmes are in the education sector where the government has funded construction of science laboratories and classrooms besides upgrading schools to digital literacy.

He pointed out that the government has provided managed equipment services to Makueni Level 5 and Makindu Level Hospitals running to millions of shillings.

“The government has provided X-ray machines, scanner, dialysis machine that enable residents especially cancer patients to get services here at the county,” said Mohammed.