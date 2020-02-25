National Government takes over Nairobi County functions

The National Government taken over the functions of Nairobi County Government following a land mark agreement signed at State House, Nairobi.

In the agreement signed at State House Nairobi Tuesday, Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko handed the County Health services, County Transport services, County Public Works, Utilities and Ancillary services and County Planning and Development to be managed by the national the government pursuant to Article 187 of the Constitution.

Governor Sonko and Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa signed the agreement Tuesday with President Uhuru Kenyatta, Speaker of the Senate Kenneth Lusaka and Attorney General Paul Kihara witnessing.

The signing comes only a days when Nairobi county Assembly issued procedure to be followed in a motion seeking to oust Sonko from office.

Sonko has been facing turbulent times in his City hall leadership and has been without a deputy for almost two years now.

The Nairobi governor has been fighting abuse of office charges and has been barred from accessing his officer by the court over a 357 million shillings scandal.

Nairobi county has had no deputy governor for close to two years now after Polycarp Igathe unceremonious resigned.

In a statement by State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena-Mararo, the move is a breakthrough in the running of county services that had ground to a halt and will ensure Nairobi residents receive services efficiently.