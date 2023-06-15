National Gov’t allocates cash strapped counties Ksh. 442.1B

The 47 counties will receive Ksh. 385.4 billion from the equitable share of revenue raised nationally.

Counties will also receive Ksh. 11 billion as additional conditional allocations and another Ksh. 33.2 billion as conditional allocation from development partners.

Ksh. 12.5 billion has been set aside as unconditional allocation for the devolved units.

This brings to Ksh. 442.1 billion the total amount allocated to counties in the 2023/2024 Budget Statement presented to Parliament by the National Treasury CS Prof. Njuguna Ndung’u Thursday.

Part of this include Ksh. 425 million for the Transfer of Library Services being a devolved function and Ksh 2.9 billion as outstanding mineral royalties share to 32 County Governments as stipulated in the Mining Act, 2016.

As stipulated by Article (204) of the Constitution, Ksh 7.9 billion has been allocated under the Equalization Fund in the Financial Year 2023/24.

This represents 0.5 percent of the FY 2019/20 revenue which the National CS says is the most recent audited and approved revenue by the National Assembly.

“In addition to this, we have allocated Ksh. 3 billion to cater for part arrears from the previous years bringing the total allocations under Equalization Fund to Ksh. 10.9 billion,” Prof. Ndung’u said.

Nairobi County will receive the largest amount of equitable share after being allocated Ksh. 20 billion followed by Nakuru County at Ksh. 13.6 billion, Turkana County Ksh. 13.1 billion, Kakamega Ksh. 12.9, Kilifi Ksh. 12.1 billion, Mandera Ksh. 11.6 billion and Bungoma County Ksh. 11.1 billion.

Lamu County has been allocated the least amount of equitable share which stands at Ksh. 3.2 billion followed by Elgeyo Marakwet County at Ksh. 4.8 billion, Taita Taveta Ksh. 5 billion while Embu, Nyamira and Vihiga Counties will each receive Ksh. 5.3 billion in equitable share.