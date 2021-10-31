National Govt to construct 435 new classrooms in Makueni

The National Government will put up 435 classrooms in 324 out of 390 public secondary schools distributed among the nine sub counties in Makueni county by April 2022.

Kibwezi sub county will get 78 classrooms that will be constructed in 58 schools, Makueni 62 classes in 43 schools, Nzaui 55 classrooms in 43 schools, Mukaa 47 classrooms in 34 schools, Mbooni west 46 classrooms in 32 schools, Mbooni East 40 classrooms in 33 schools, Kilungu 34 classrooms in 22 schools, Kathonzweni 40 classrooms in 32 schools and 33 classrooms will be constructed in 27 schools from Makindu.

The initiative is a government measure of the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) Infrastructure Development Programme that aims at enhancing smooth transition of CBC learners to junior secondary school in 2023.

Makueni County Commissioner (CC) Mr. Maalim Mohammed while briefing the County and sub county teams on building of CBC classrooms at Makueni Boys High school this Saturday said the government will build the classrooms at an estimated cost of Sh342,875,700.

Mohammed further reiterated that the proposals are in line with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s commitment to CBC in ensuring that children sharpen their talent and maximize their opportunities and achieve 100 percent transition from primary to secondary school.

Mohammed challenged the youth, women and persons living with disabilities (PLWDs) who are contractors to register and seek for pre-qualification for tenders in respective sub counties in the next one week.

“We really want to support our youths, women and PLWDs by giving them a priority to work. Let them not continue complaining but ensure they are registered by government and apply in their respective sub counties in order to reap from the government stimulus package program that empowers and cushions Kenyans from effects of Covid-19,” added Mohammed.

The CC added that the Chiefs and their Assistants will supervise the construction of classrooms in their jurisdiction to ensure proper coordination noting that one class will averagely cost Sh788,220.

He also emphasized that the contractors will be paid electronically through mobile money transfer to minimize fraud and corruption.

However, the administrator warned that the government will only pay for the completed project with no advance payment and therefore requested the contractors to look for financial facilitation or seek Local Purchase Orders (LPO) financing.

Present during the briefing was County Director of Education James Gachungi, Teachers Service Commission county director Alex Cheruiyot, deputy county commissioners and county/sub county development implementation committee members.