National Govt urged to resume construction of stalled Itare dam

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui has called on the National Government to resume the construction of the stalled multi-billion Itare dam project in Kuresoi.

Kinyanjui says the primary objective of the project is the provision of clean water for consumption and use by residents hence the urgent need to complete the project despite pending court cases.

While acknowledging the dam has an array of challenges ranging from compensation, flawed procurement processes and numerous court cases, the Governor insisted that a new company can be given the green light to complete the project.

The project was abandoned at 49 per cent after Co-operativa Muratoi Cementisti Di Ravenna (CMC Ravenna), which was supposed to complete the project by 2021, filed for bankruptcy.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Kinyanjui has also called on leaders to separate succession politics from the benefits of the BBI, saying it offers an opportunity for equal sharing of resources.

Kinyanjui observed that there has been a lot of rhetoric from leaders on succession politics insisting that before then, development should be their top priority.