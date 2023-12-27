National handball team intensifies preparations, plots Africa conquest

The national men’s handball team kicked off their non residential training Wednesday at Nyayo stadium ahead of the upcoming Africa cup of nations slated for 15th-29th January in Egypt.

The Kenya men’s team is expected to leave the country on January 15.

Head coach Bryan Mathews says the provisional squad of 25 players will be whittled down to 18 ahead of the continental assignment.

National Cereals and produce board player Timothy Kirimi believes the team will be ready for the task ahead.

The championship will also be an Olympic games qualifier with the winner making it to Paris while the two runners up will proceed to the African games.

The competition, which is in its 26th edition, acts as the African qualifying tournament for the 2025 World Men’s Handball Championship, with the top five nations qualifying.

Kenya and Rwanda are the only Zone 5 representatives who will take part in the Africa cup of Nations.