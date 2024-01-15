National Heroes Council: Sheila Mammet sworn in as alternate representative

Sheila Mammet has been sworn in as Member Alternate representative to the Attorney General for the National Heroes Council.

Speaking during the swearing in ceremony, Chief Justice Martha Koome said the council remains integral in efforts aimed inspiring and appreciating unsung heroes in the country for their contribution to the welfare of mankind.

“The National Heroes Council is a critical State Corporation in the sense that it identifies, selects, recognizes and honors our National Heroes, monuments and sites. It is gratifying to our National Heroes when the State takes care of their welfare, “said Koome.

Speaking during the ceremony, Council’s chair Jimmy Angwenyi said they remain committed on delivering on their mandate even as he underscored the critical role played by county governments in ensuring that heroes are recognized within their respective counties.

“We urge the National government through the respective organs to continue supporting the Council and with a view to have the fund fully operationalized so as to achieve our main goal of honoring our Kenyan Heroes,” he said