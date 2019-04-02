NIIMS registration exercise kicks off

The National Integrated Identity Management System (NIIMS) registration exercise kicked off across the country Tuesday.

The event was officially launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta at Masii-Machakos County is currently underway.

Former Vice president Kalonzo Musyoka launched the exercise in Murang’a County while Deputy President William Ruto was in Kakamega county for the Huduma Namba exercise.

Former Prime minister Raila Amolo Odinga launched the exercise in Mombasa county while Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi was in Kajiado county for the launch.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Meanwhile, clerical officers charged with registering Kenyans have been urged to be diligent in their work and practice integrity. The officers have been advised avoid malpractices in their work as they will be held responsible.

Kenyans are encouraged to register for the Huduma Namba to increase government’s efficiency in dispensing services to citizens.

While urging the residents to turn up in large numbers, Nyahururu Deputy County Commissioner Patrick Muli said that the Huduma Namba will enable residents get easier access to government services.

His sentiments were echoed in Samburu when over 500 youths were also sworn to office to conduct the NIIMS registration exercise.

Besides government using the data collected in NIMS for national development planning, Samburu county commissioner John Korir said the data in the system will also benefit Kenyans by reducing the cost of looking for government services in different areas across the country.