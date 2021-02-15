National leaders eulogize Mzee Nyachae, the ‘outstanding’ statesman

Notable national leaders who graced the final sendoff of former Cabinet Minister and long serving career civil servant Simon Nyachae, said the country has lost a great patriot and an outstanding statesman.

In a funeral service held in Gusii Stadium, the leaders who included President Uhuru Kenyatta paid tribute to Nyachae and his contribution to the country spanning many years.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga said Kenya was proud of Nyachae’s achievements noting that he had particularly excelled as an administrator, in the civil service, as a Permanent Secretary and then finally as Cabinet Minister.

“Nyachae was schooled in the tradition of British civil service, which promotes excellence and correctness in service of the people.” He said

According to Raila, Nyachae was an Kenya’s most illustrious and dedicated public servants who commanded respect from all Presidents he served under including when they both served as ministers under President Mwai Kibaki.

The ODM party leader also lauded Nyachae’s contribution to the expansion of the country’s democratic space soon after he resigned from cabinet, forming his own party, Ford People, and joined Raila and others in the backbench.

His Wiper party counterpart Kalonzo Musyoka noted that as a Chief Secretary in Moi’s regime, Mzee Nyachae did a lot to promote devolution, with his strategy for rural development.

“Huyu Mzee alikuwa na roho safi sana…When I first came face to face with Mzee Nyachae, I had just been appointed Assistant Minister by Mzee Moi on Fool’s Day…I thought I was being fooled…Mzee Nyachae was the one who was to swear me in.” the former vice president recounted.

On his part, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi expressed his admiration of Nyachae’s humility. He described him as a great public servant who even though he was Chief Secretary, “never proclaimed himself as the Chief Secretary, you just felt it. Kuna watu wengine katika Kenya hii they must remind you ‘mimi ni waziri…mimi ni gavana…mimi ni nani’” He said

The independence party KANU chairman Gideon Moi eulogized Nyachae as “a man of great character, loyal, intelligent, determined.”

The Baringo Senator said leaders should emulate his integrity given that he excelled in everything he did without impunity.

“If you have to learn something from Mzee, it’s that to reach the pinnacle of your career, in personal and business, you do not have to steal…you do not have to cut shortcuts” The KANU leader said