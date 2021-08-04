20 National Makeup day’s DO’s and DON’Ts

Good makeup practices lead to flawless looks.

National Makeup day falls annually on the 4th of August every year. Makeup is a fun and beautiful way to express yourself. When done right, makeup will highlight the parts of ourselves we love most and can also hide the parts of ourselves we are not comfortable with. Makeup is not only about the techniques applied but also about the tools and canvas used. That is why we have assembled these important DO’s and DON’Ts when it comes to the art of makeup.

DO’s

Only apply makeup to a clean, grease-free face Apply makeup in natural light Wash your makeup brushes and sponges regularly Use non-toxic and cruelty-free cosmetics Utilise your fingers to help in the blending process Use a primer Use the correct shades for your skin tone Use a magnifying mirror to check or apply your makeup Keep the natural shape of your eyebrows Make skincare a priority

DON’Ts