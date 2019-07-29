National Men’s basketball team jets back from Mali

National men’s Basketball team Morans, arrived home Monday morning from Bamako Mali, after finishing second behind the Democratic Republic of Congo in the International Basketball Federation African AfroCan event.

The team which went to Bamako as the lowest-ranked side bagged silver in the inaugural Africa basketball event after losing to DR Congo by 81 points to 62 in the final played on Saturday.

The Kenyan team coached by Cliff Owour defeated African basketball heavyweights Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Tunisia and Morocco en route to the final.

In earlier matches, Angola bagged bronze medal after beating Morocco by 88 points to 71 in the third-place play-off match.

Host Mali clinched the fifth position after a 75-64 win over Chad, while the seventh-place match saw Tunisia beat Algeria 68-67.