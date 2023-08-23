National Music Festival Boss roots for children with special needs

The Chairperson of the National Music Festival Prof. Frederick Ngala is calling for increased participation of children with special needs at the annual event.

For the first time ever, 120 students with special needs participated in the just concluded 95th edition of the National Music Festival held at the Dedan Kimathi University of Technology in Nyeri.

The two-week competition that kicked-off on August 11, was officially closed by President William Ruto Wednesday and attracted a total of 9,600 teams.

“We should establish a national studio for the recording of music to support talents and contribute to national development,” urged Prof. Ngala.

“The 95th edition of the festival is a clear indication that the Competency-Based Curriculum is working in Kenya.”

Kenya National Music Festival seeks to nurture, develop, and promote talent development across the country. It is a forum through which students interact, learn, practice and appreciate their culture and that of other communities through various genres of art.

The theme of the 2023 Festival was “Nurturing talent for innovation and national development.”

On the last day of the competition that was characterized by remarkable display of talents in various genres, 31 schools from lower primary to university level showcased a live performance of coral verses, folk songs, traditional dances and music.

The schools included Kerio Boys High School, Karatina DEB Primary School, Kakuma Primary School, Sigalagala Polytechnic School, and Wajir Secondary School.

President Ruto awarded schools for their best performance during the Kenya National Music Festival 2023.

They included Kitengela International School, Moses Mudavadi Primary School, Kianda School, Bunyore Girls High School, and Thogoto Teachers College.