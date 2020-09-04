The National Olympic Committee of Kenya has been handed over the kits belonging to Team Kenya by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, DCI, that was confiscated after the 2016 Rio Olympics debacle.

57 cartons of various kit items including training and competition tshirts, shorts, tracksuits and shoes belonging to different disciplines and teams were handed over to NOC-K in the presence of assistant Superintended of Police at DCI Mr. Mike Muia.

The DCI announced the release of the kits on august 6th and Friday’s hand over brings to an end a long and ardous task of recovering the kits .

The kits were handed to NOC-K Ag. Secretary general Mr. Francis Mutuku and the Treasurer Mr. Eliud Kariuki, revealed that the committee had now put in place a system to ensure the right people receive the kits at the appropriate time further adding that there were plans to automate the store to prevent loss of kits.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



.‘’We recognize that the national kit is one of the most important aspects of representing Kenya, it gives athletes a proud and patriotic feel, and we will protect this at all costs by ensuring that Team Kenya is always well kitted for any Games,’’ said Mr. Mutuku.

Bales of the Nike kit were recovered in 2016 from the residence of former NOC-K vice-chairman and Team Kenya deputy Chef-de-Mission for Rio 2016 Olympics, Ben Ekumbo.

The uniforms were meant to be given to the Team Kenya that participated in the Olympics in Brazil.

Various officials incharge of the kenyan team that took part in the 2016 Olympic games in Rio De Janeiro Brazil came under fire with some facing court cases for embezzelment of funds ,theft of team kit and mistreatment of athletes.