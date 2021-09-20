National Parents Association to defend CBC in Court

The National Parents Association (NPA) has said they will defend the Competency-Based Curriculum by joining an already ongoing case.

The NPA Chairman Nicholas Maiyo on Monday said “without a doubt, we will join the case. My Council has directed our Chief Executive Officer to move with haste and ensure the case does not proceed without us.”

Maiyo was speaking at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) during an engagement with Education stakeholders on the CBC when he stated that the association’s concern is only over judicial proceedings that seek to bury Kenyan’s children’s career dreams and hinder national progress.

“We thus hope that first: whoever brought this suit bears the interests of our children at heart, is a parent with a child or children in public schools, is our member, spoke to us and we responded to them in earnest and is generally honest and sincere to the cause at hand,” he added.

In conclusion, Maiyo urged KICD to roll out nationally to every parent the Parental Engagement and Empowerment Manual which was developed.

Last week, Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi filed a petition in court seeking conservatory orders against further implementation of the Competence-Based Curriculum (CBC).

The petition is also seeking to know whether Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha can alter the system of education through sessional papers and policy decisions instead of legislation.

In addition, Havi wants the matter to be heard by an uneven number of judges of not less than five.

The LSK President in his petition argued that the actions by the Ministry of Education, the Kenya Institute for Curriculum Development, the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), and the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) are unlawful and prejudicial to school-going children.

Magoha speaking in defence of the CBC curriculum early last week said that both teachers and learners were comfortable with the new curriculum dismissing concerns raised by a section of stakeholders including parents as unfounded.

Professor Magoha said the government is committed to ensuring the CBC curriculum is fully implemented.

” We are not going to take this lying down, this onslaught is based on toxic politics and we are not politicians neither cowards. You will not see me on television arguing but i will be in schools checking that work is going on. If there are bottlenecks we will deal with them” he said.

The CS said the government has put in place measures to procure learning materials even as he dismissed claims by parents that CBC books are expensive.

EXPLAINER: 2-6-6-3 education system

Basic Education is organized into three (3) levels: Early Years Education, Middle School Education and Senior School.

The primary focus of the 2-6-6-3 education system is to equip learners with skills and not merely make them pass the end of cycle examinations like the 8-4-4 system.

It splits the primary education curriculum into two categories; two years and six years respectively.

The students will then join the junior secondary school for three years then they proceed to senior secondary school that lasts another three years.

The CBC curriculum is yet to be fully embraced.