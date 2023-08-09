National Parks’ fees to increase in proposed changes from January

By Mary Muthoni

Kenyans will have to dig deeper in their pockets to gain entry into National Parks and Conservancies in changes proposed by Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS).

The new rates will be effective from January 2024 and will be in force through to December 2025.

In the proposed changes, categories of tourists have been divided into East African Community (EAC) citizens, tourists from the rest of Africa and international visitors.

In the changes, locals will part with Ksh 2,250 an increase from Ksh 430 in fees to gain access to Nairobi National Park for adults while children will part with Ksh 650 an increase from Ksh 125 to gain access to the National Heritage Site.

EAC residents will be charged Ksh 2,000 for adults and Ksh 500 for children in both the high and low seasons.

Visitors from rest of Africa will now part with $50 for adults and $20 for children in the high season in the low season, adults will pay $25 and children $10.

In the new proposed Conservation fees, international tourists will pay $100 for adults and $35 for children in the high season while adults $100 and children $20 in the low season.

Fees for National sanctuaries, including Nairobi Orphanage, Nairobi Safari Walk and Kisumu Impala Sanctuary will also increase from Ksh 215 to Ksh 400 for adults and Ksh 250 from Ksh 125 for children for the locals.

Fees for premium parks, including Amboseli and Nakuru National Park are set increase slightly from Ksh 860 to Ksh 1000 for adults and Ksh 215 to Ksh 500 for children for the locals.

Fee charges for Tsavo East and Tsavo West National Parks to drop in the new changes drop from Ksh 515 to Ksh 500 for adults as that of children will slightly increase from Ksh 215 to Ksh 250 for the locals.