National police launches Digital Occurrence Book

Mutyambai said the initiative has been one of his flagship projects and will go a long way in ensuring better, more efficient management of reported cases right from police stations.

Inspector-General of Police Hilary Mutyambai said on twitter that the technology, among other benefits, will ensure that all entries made are a permanent record that cannot be edited.

The move will see all OB incidents managed digitally in Nairobi, before the same is rolled out to other parts of the country.

This will help officers to manage and address some of the reported issues in real-time.

Police have already migrated all their personnel records to a digital platform and the digitisation of the OB is yet another effort to fully digitize the service.

“Kenyans now do not need to reach the police station for booking but can be done in the field and reported at the station for quick action,” said Mutyambai.

Adding that, “210 desktop installed in police stations, 10, 181 iPads have been issued to police officers in Nairobi.”

Speaking at the same function, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i referred to the old occurrence book as “the file” noting that citizens will no longer suffer because of that since there will be no missing of files.

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i: As a proud citizen of this country to say to we have begun the final funeral to that thing called the file. Our citizens are suffering because of this unknown mysterious thing called the file. #KBCLunchTimeNews ^KM pic.twitter.com/RGwt0q5ZT6 — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) August 3, 2020

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru assured citizens of data security in the newly launched digital occurrence book.