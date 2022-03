The government has redeployed National Police Reservists in the volatile areas of Baringo in a major operation to eliminate bandits. Rift Valley Regional county commissioner Mohamed Maalim says the Ministry of Interior has dispatched three armored personnel carriers and 80 National Police Reservists to Baringo North and South to quell the heightened insecurity in the region. In what seems to be a shoot to kill order, Maalim ordered the security personnel not to spare the bandits.

Related