National Police Service make sweeping changes in 100 sub counties

The National Police Service has made sweeping changes in the command of police in 100 sub-counties in the country.

Over 61 senior police officers have been either transferred or promoted in the move announced via a circular signed by Deputy Inspector General of Police Edward Mbugua.

The redeployments have seen nine Assistant Superintendents of Police being promoted to serve as Deputy County Police Commanders.

Among those affected by the changes include Karen Sub-County Police Commander Cunnigham Suiyanka who has been moved to Turkana West in the same capacity.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Peter Katam, Joseph Kipngeno and Richard Cheruiyot have been promoted to serve as Deputy County Commanders in Kakamega, Busia and Vihiga Counties respectively.

Other senior officers, who have been promoted to serve as Deputy County Commanders, include Stephen Weda (Bomet), Joseph Kipngeno Cheruiyot (Busia), Richard Cheruiyot (Vihiga), Peter Nyangaresi Omanwa (Migori), Wambia Odhiambo (Nyamira), and Benjamin Mwanzia (Kajiado).

The changes take effect immediately.

This comes shortly after Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said he will soon be announcing new measures and focus to combat terrorism and gang-related cases in the country.

Speaking during the official opening of high-level security forum at the Coast Dr Matiang’i announced that priority in the security sector, this year is the war against terrorism.

He noted that continued weaknesses in the governance structures of Somalia have seen the resurgence of Al-Shabaab and other criminal groups, which has further been complicated by the collaboration, cooperation and collusion between the terrorists and select elements within the local communities.

He, however, said the president has authorized additional resources targeted at strengthening police capacity and capabilities to deal with Al-Shabaab.

Matiang’I further directed the Inspector General of Police to take inventory of all national police service assets, and gazette all police stations and police posts afresh by 2nd April this year.

He said this will be critical in matching resources to areas of need and avoid wastage.