National Police Service to enforce COVID-19 protocols and regulations

The National Police Service will support County Governments to close down bars, restaurants and shops that don’t adhere to the set regulations.

This after President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered that bars, hotels and other facilities that sell alcoholic drinks to close by 9pm daily.

Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai has urged bar operators to observe the regulations saying the police will impose the directive without fear or favour.

He said police officers across the Country have been directed to enforce the COVID-19 protocols and regulations in strict compliance with the law.

“I have directed the National Police Service to enforce curfew orders from 10pm to 4am with strict adherence to the standard operating procedures,” He said.

Mutyambai said the National Police Service will work closely with the National Government administration officers and County Government enforcement teams to ensure total compliance with the Ministry of Health guidelines against COVID-19.

The IG has also appealed to Kenyans to continue wearing masks, to observe social distancing while in public places and to avoid unnecessary travel.