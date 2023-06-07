National Prayer Breakfast underway at Safari Park Hotel

The 20th National Prayer Breakfast is currently underway at the Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi.

This year’s event is hosted by the Parliament of Kenya, and graced by President William Ruto, who has already arrived for the event.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Speakers of Parliament Moses Wetangula and Amason Kingi are also present.

This year’s event, whose theme is dubbed ‘Reconciliation’, is expected to bring together political and religious leaders from across the nation, as well as members of the general public.

The prayer breakfast is interdenominational and emphasizes the importance of national unity and leaders acknowledging their responsibilities and privileges before God.

It serves as a reminder that regardless of political or religious differences, the well-being and progress of the nation should be a shared endeavor.

The event holds great significance in Kenya’s calendar as it promotes national unity, reconciliation, and spiritual reflection among the country leaders.

Expectations are high for another memorable and impactful gathering that will contribute to the continued development and harmony of the nation.