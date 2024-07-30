National rollout of program to reunite children in care homes with families begins

National rollout of program to reunite children in care homes with families...

The program to reunite children living in care homes with families is now ready for national rollout following successful preliminary trials in 13 of the 47 counties.

The Chair of the National Council for Children’s Services (NCCS), Sophia Abdi Noor, inaugurated the national rollout during a function in Embu and emphasized that the program’s success will depend on the cooperation of all stakeholders.

She noted that the initiative to reintegrate children into society stemmed from many years of research showing that children thrive better in a family setup, highlighting the importance of finding families for all children to grow up in.

Embu High Court Resident Judge, Lucy Njuguna, stated that the Judiciary, in support of the program, has simplified procedures for the adoption of children.

She mentioned that parents who wish to adopt children no longer need a lawyer to file adoption papers, as the adoption process is guided by the best interests of the child.

Justice Njuguna called for greater public sensitization to demystify the adoption process.

Grace Mwangi, the Country Director of LUMOS, a non-governmental organization championing childcare reforms in the country, remarked that the reintegration process is fragile and complex, requiring honesty and commitment to achieve desired results.

She added that, due to adequate sensitization, all 17 children’s care homes in Embu had agreed to participate in the reintegration of the children into communities.

NCCS Executive Director, Abdinoor Mohammed, announced that current children’s homes will be transitioned to continue providing the same services to children through an outreach program.

He added that buildings and other facilities that previously served as children’s homes will be repurposed for other community uses.