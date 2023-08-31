National Rugby Sevens Circuit: All set for the Tisap Sevens in Eldoret

Stage is set for the penultimate round of the national rugby sevens circuit scheduled this weekend at Eldoret Sports Club.

The leg, Tisap Sevens is the fifth round of the 6 legged national sevens circuit after rounds in Kisumu, Mombasa, Nakuru and Nairobi.

Circuit leaders Kabras Sugar headline pool C alongside Daystar Falcons, Kenya Harlequins and Kisumu RFC.

Pool A consists series’ second placed KCB RFC who will take Blak Blad,Homeboyz and Mombasa RFC.

Strathmore Leos Christie Sevens finalists are pooled in group B with defending circuit champions Menengai Oilers, Catholic Monks and Masinde Muliro University.

Pool D has Mwamba, Nakuru, Nondescripts and University Of Eldoret Trojans.

Meanwhile the tournament received sponsorship boost of Ksh.1.5 Million from Kenya Breweries Limited.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Tusker Brand Ag. Marketing Manager Lennox Mwalea said;

“We are delighted to be heading to Eldoret this weekend for the fifth leg of this year’s National Sevens Circuit. Once again, we are happy to announce that we shall be sponsoring the tournament to the tune of Ksh. 2 million. This sponsorship is meant to support the event’s organization to ensure its success and create a great experience for the fans. This is in line with our continued efforts to support the sport of rugby in the country which we have been involved in for a very long time now,” said Mwalea.

“This has been such an incredible Circuit that has no doubt lived up to its expectations so far. We, therefore, look forward to the event and urge rugby fans from the larger North Rift region to come out in their numbers to cheer on their teams and enjoy the experience,” he added.

On his part, Eldoret RFC Chairman, Edwin Endonyi, expressed his optimism of organizing a successful tournament.

“We are immensely grateful for the valuable contribution to Tisap Rugby which will go a long way in ensuring the tournament is a success. We welcome a lot more of these partnerships, not only for this tournament but for the long term. We look forward to working closely with Tusker to ensure the success of the tournament,” said Endonyi.

The circuit is set to culminate later next month with the Kabeberi sevens in Nairobi.