National rugby U20 team going gets tough, suffers defeat against Spain

The Kenya 15’s Under 20 rugby team ‘Chipu’ lost their second consecutive match in the ongoing World Rugby Under 20 trophy after losing 18-48 to Spain in a pool B game played at Nyayo National Stadium Nairobi.

Spain were more clinical in the second half scoring five tries to add to the three they had scored in the first half to take the win and set up a winner takes it all pool B encounter against Samoa next Tuesday in their final group match.

Kenya scored the first points of the match in the eighth minute through George Otieno. Spain got back on level terms when they converted their third meaningful foray into the Kenya 22 into a try for full-back Gabriel Rocaries.

Beau Finnian Peart slotted a good touchline conversion to cancel out Faran Juma’s two-pointer earlier in the piece and the scores were level at 7-7.

Kenya went ahead with Geylord Ngasi try.Spain fought from behind again with Peart beating the Kenyan defence to score Spain’s second try which went unconverted to keep the scores at 12-12.

Spain would assume the lead fro the first time in the game through Diego Gonzalez.Kenya reduced the deficit to just two points through Faran Juma’s penalty.

Spain returned in the second half a dangerous outfit and scored their fourth try through Alvaro Garcia Albo. Eloy De La Pisa,Javier Lopez de Haro added further tries to hand Spain the win.

Kenya will face Hong Kong China in their final pool B match on Tuesday next week.

The third round of the pool stage takes place on 25 July, with the teams that finish top of each pool at the end of it contesting the final five days later. Whoever wins that match will be promoted to the World Rugby U20 Championship in 2024.