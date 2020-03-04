National Security Council warns Somalia against unwarranted provocations

The Government of Kenya has warned the Federal Government of Somalia that it will not entertain any violation to its territorial sovereignty.

The National Security Council saying it has, “noted with concern the violations of Kenya’s territorial integrity and sovereignty by the Somalia National Army on Monday the 2nd March, 2020; where the foreign soldiers in flagrant breach and total disregard of international laws and conventions engaged in aggressive and belligerent activities by harassing and destroying properties of Kenyan citizens living in the border town of Mandera.”

And while the Government of Kenya acted with total restraint, the Council says the attack by foreign soldiers amounts to an unwarranted provocation.

The Government has also dismissed as baseless accusations and allegations made by the Federal Government of Somalia that Kenya is interfering with Somalia’s internal affairs.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The National Security Council notes that, “these allegations are part of a growing and persistent pattern of ill intent to use Kenya as a scapegoat and a tool to justify challenges in Somalia for political reasons. Kenya will not accept to be used in that manner.”

The Kenyan Government says it is desirous to see security resources in Somalia at both Federal and State level rationally used to defeat Al Shabaab terrorists and stabilize Somalia in order to enable her forces take over national security responsibilities from AMISOM.

“Al Shabaab terrorists remain the major existential threat to Somalia, Kenya and the Horn of Africa region. Defeating Al Shabaab and its international network should therefore remain the primary security focus of the Federal Government of Somalia as its core mandate.” Reads part of the statement.

The Council has urged the Federal Government of Somalia, to cease and desist from the unwarranted provocations and focus on managing its internal affairs for the welfare of her people; defeating terrorism; and advancing the cause of peace, security and stability in the region.