National Speaker calls for cohesion

National Assembly speaker Moses Wetangula has appealed to elected leaders in Kisii County to unite in a bid to offer effective leadership to residents in the area.

Speaking during the Jubilee celebrations at Nyabururu Catholic Church in Kitutu Central Subcounty, Kisii County, Wetangula chastised elected leaders who continued to squabble in public one year after elections.

Wetangula urged the leaders to learn to love and support each other saying it was the reason the bill on national bipartisan dialogue was in progress to ensure peaceful coexistence not only in the county but nationally.

“We must learn to love and uplift each other because when these elephants fight, it is the grass that suffers,” noted Wetangula.

The Speaker expressed concern over delayed services if the elected leaders continued to quarrel adding that devolved units were created to bring services close to the people.

Wetangula also urged residents to take advantage of the current rains to grow crops and contribute to food security in the area.

County Woman representative Doris Donya Aburi appealed to President William Ruto to construct dams that will supply water for various activities in the region which suffers shortage of the commodity despite experiencing heavy downpours.

This comes as a section of elected leaders have been exchanging words in what could be translated as a s supremacy contest for top county seat ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Others present were Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka, South Mogirango MP Sivanus Osoro, and Kitutu Chacha MP Japheth Nyakundi, among others.