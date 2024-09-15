National Steering Committee picked to oversee implementation of police reforms

A National Steering Committee has been appointed by Interior Cabinet Secretary, Kithure Kindiki to oversee the implementation of reforms proposed by the Maraga Taskforce within the National Police Service, Kenya Prisons Service and National Youth Service over the next three years.

The committee is chaired by the Principal Secretary of the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration Dr. Raymond Omollo and includes Principal Secretaries from the National Treasury, State Departments for Correctional Services, Public Service and Cabinet Affairs.

Additional members of the committee include the Solicitor General, Inspector General of Police, the Commissioner Generals of the Kenya Prisons Service and National Youth Service, as well as the Chairpersons of the National Youth Service Commission and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority.

Representatives from the Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, Public Service Commission, Salaries and Remuneration Commission, National Youth Service Council, and the Kenya Law Reform Commission also form part of the Steering Committee.

The appointments are contained in a gazette notice dated September 13, 2024.