Govt announces national training programme for Boda Boda riders

Written By: Christine Muchira/Release
ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs CS, Joe Mucheru (centre) addresses the media during a press conference at the Kenya School of Government to announce a National training program for Boda Boda riders across the country through NYS.

The Government Thursday announced a program to train and equip Boda Boda riders with a vast range of skills in a bid to enhance compliance to traffic laws and the highway code while offering them basic First Aid and preventive hygiene skills.

The training, which will take one week to complete, will be undertaken by the National Youth Service (NYS) at a significantly reduced cost of KShs 750 per person; and will be rolled out across all constituencies.

This comes a week after the official launch of the Boda Boda Safety Association of Kenya Investment Scheme by President Uhuru Kenyatta last week.

This will see members of the association save, invest and earn collectively through a Collective Investment Scheme that will be regulated by the Capital Markets Authority.

Speaking at a press conference to announce this development at the Kenya School of Government Thursday, ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs CS, Joe Mucheru said that the initiative is aimed at being completed in the coming months with the aim of ensuring all Boda Boda riders are licensed.

“By and large, one of the big asks by Boda Boda riders is in regard to training and licensing. This process is not an event but a programme which we hope to complete in the next few months to ensure that all riders are trained and ensure they obtain requisite skills and licenses,” he said.

Adding that: “Within the year, we hope that we will have appropriate training and safety for the future that will transform the entire industry.”

Speaking at the same event, NYS Council Chairman, Lt. Gen (rtd) Njuki Mwaniki, said “we are very happy to contribute towards Boda Boda riders as they are part of the national transport system with the majority of the riders being youth. In this regard, we are rolling out a training programme to cover all constituencies in the country.”

He noted that the programme is geared towards achieving discipline and obedience to traffic laws and Highway Code; Imparting knowledge to enable the riders understand the characteristics of motorcycles and their maintenance; and First Aid, preventive hygiene, how to deal with accidents and road courtesy.

“Importantly, it will enable them to obtain licenses,” he added.

The press conference was held on the sidelines of a one-day training workshop by Rubis Energy and Nabo Capital; both of which are organizations involved in the formulation and execution of the Boda Boda Investment Scheme.

