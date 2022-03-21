National Treasury to present budget in April due to general election

The National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani is set to deliver the Budget Statement for the financial year 2022/2023 to Parliament on April 7, 2022.

This as opposed to the traditional June owing the forthcoming general election slated for August this year.

Kenyans now have until close of business tomorrow to share their proposals on policy and tax measures for the Budget Statement for FY 2022/2023.

Kenya’s budget is traditionally presented to the National Assembly in June by the Treasury Cabinet Secretary.

As it has become the norm every election year, the timelines have been moved up to April 7, 2022 as the general election is set for August 9, 2022.

In a statement, Treasury said Kenyans have one day to share their suggestions on policy and tax measures for the FY 2022/2023 budget.

The areas of focus include measures to enhance economic resilience, ways to improve livelihoods, how to fast track implementation of the Government’s big four agenda, ways to enhance revenue mobilization, prudently manage public resources, and effectively deal with corruption among others.

Kenyans will be keen to see how the government handles the rising inflation that has forced many to dig deeper into their pockets owing to the impact of the Covid 19 pandemic.

Debt management will also be a key point of concern as the Central Bank OF Kenya shows that as of December 2021, Kenya’s total public debt stood at Kshs. 8.2 trillion shillings. In the 2021/2022 financial year, Kenya’s budget was at Ksh. 3.03 trillion.