National women’s Volleyball team face off Egypt in Olympic Qualifiers

The national women’s volleyball team Malkia Strikers is set to play its first match of the Africa Olympic Qualifiers against Egypt Saturday afternoon in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

The Paul Bitok led side will be looking to end a 16-year wait for an appearance at the Olympics.

The Kenyan squad of 14 will take part in the five-day tournament whose winner will get the sole slot reserved for Africa at the Tokyo Olympics.

Kenya will then battle Nigeria, Botswana, and hosts Cameroon for the sole slot reserved for Africa in the qualifying tournament which will be played in round robin format.

