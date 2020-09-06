Nations League:Wales beats Bulgaria 1-0

Neco Williams spared Wales a frustrating draw at home to Bulgaria in the Nations League as the Liverpool teenager came off the bench to score the winning goal deep into injury time on just his second international appearance.

Ryan Giggs’ side could only muster one shot on goal in a flat first half, with Bulgaria content to sit back and contain their opponents.

Wales played with more urgency after the break and, after David Brooks hit the post, it looked like their late pressure would be in vain against a dogged Bulgarian side 36 places lower than them in the world rankings.

But from a deep cross by fellow substitute Jonny Williams in the fourth minute of added time, 19-year-old right-back Neco Williams stole in at the back post to head into the net.

Victory extends Wales’ unbeaten run to eight games and a second win from their opening two Nations League matches keeps them top of Group B4 with the Republic of Ireland at home to Finland in another group fixture.