Nationwide Covid-19 Vaccination Awareness Campaign launched

The government in conjunction with the Inter-Religious Council of Kenya (IRCK) and UNICEF have launched a nationwide Covid-19 Vaccination Awareness Campaign.

The objective of the campaign is to create and also increase awareness among all faith communities, as well as the general public, on the need to receive the Covid-19 vaccination, in a bid to curb the spread of the disease.

Speaking during the launch of the vaccination campaign which has seen 15 counties kick off the exercise, Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Rashid Aman noted that the country has so far received a total of 20,892,970 Covid-19 vaccines while 7.6 million doses have been administered.

Out of this 4.6 million people have received their first dose while 3 million are fully vaccinated.

Dr. Aman called on the public to take up the 13 million doses since they are on limited shelf life.

“If we want to see our places of worship opened up fully to our people, our businesses returned to normal and most of all our people stay healthy, we must ensure that everyone is safe.” Said Dr Aman.

Adding that: “By getting as many people vaccinated as possible, is the major step we shall be taking towards that direction.”

He urged religious leaders to encourage the congregants and members of the public to embrace the Covid-19 vaccination in order to support the government’s effort of upscaling the exercise.