The government has suspended the countrywide boda boda crackdown, to give room for consultations. The crackdown has been in effect for the last five days following a directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta. This came after an incident in which a female motorist was assaulted by boda boda operators along Professor Wangari Maathai road in Nairobi. The National Police however say the ban remains in force in Nairobi’s Central district.

