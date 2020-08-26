Nationwide curfew, closure of bars extended by another 30 days

President Uhuru Kenyatta has Wednesday extended the nationwide curfew from 9pm-4am as well as the closure of bars and nightclubs by a further 30 days in an effort to combat COVID-19.

Addressing the nation from State House in Nairobi, the president at the same time, increased operation hours for hotels and restaurants from 7pm to 8pm starting July 27, 2020 (tomorrow).

“The closure of bars and nightclubs is continued for a further 30 days. However, the prohibition against the sale of alcohol by licensed hotels with residence is vacated. In the next 30 days, bar owners, in consultation with the Ministry of Health will develop self-regulating mechanisms as part of their civic responsibility to their clientele, in order to allow their resumption.” He said

The Head of State also directed that in accordance with the recommendations of the Inter-Faith Council, the maximum number of persons permitted to attend funerals and weddings is reviewed upwards to 100, with all in attendance abiding with Ministry of Health Protocols.

The ban on the sale of second-hand clothing ‘mitumba’, was also lifted with the president saying that details of how that will operated and the protocols for the same to be announced by the government on Thursday.

He also directed that the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage and the Ministry of Health jointly issue guidelines on the gradual resumption of sporting events in Kenya.