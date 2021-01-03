Nationwide curfew extended to March

That the nationwide curfew has been extended up to 12th March, 2021.

The curfew will continue to be enforced between 10.00 pm and 04.00 am daily.

In a statement to newsrooms, all overnight vigils or events of any kind have been prohibited.

All forms of public events and gatherings which may act as ‘super spreader’ events for COVID-19, including political and roadside gatherings/meetings, shall remain suspended for the next 60 days.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



This is with the exception of burials and weddings, which shall only be conducted with prior approval and with the number of persons being capped at a maximum of 150 persons, and only if the particular venue can accommodate that number of persons while adhering to all applicable guidelines and protocols.

Religious gatherings will however continue and shall be conducted in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Inter Faith Council and with all other applicable Ministry of Health guidelines and protocols.

‘‘That whereas the general directions governing religious gatherings shall remain unchanged, any indoor religious gathering other than for the purpose of a wedding or funeral, shall be conducted in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Inter Faith Council and with all other applicable Ministry of Health guidelines and protocols remaining in force.’’ The statement read.