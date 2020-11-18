Nationwide roll-out of Huduma Cards to commence on 1st December

The nationwide roll-out of the Huduma Card will commence on 1st December, 2020 Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has said.

Cabinet Secretaries Fred Matiang’i and Joe Mucheru on Wednesday presided over the phased launch of the Huduma Cards in Kiambu and Machakos Counties, respectively.

“Todays’ milestone marks the beginning of a phased, nationwide roll-out starting the 1st of December, 2020,” said Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi.

This roll-out follows President Kenyatta’s directive on Mashujaa Day on Huduma Cards once the country gets a Data Commissioner.

This week, Immaculate Kassait was sworn-in as Kenya’s first Data Commissioner.

“The realization of the Huduma Card is the strongest testament about the leadership of our President and his commitment to liberate this country from the slavery of poor service. This service is revolutionary that is why it is called a Huduma Card,” he said.

In view of the Covid-19 prevention and control protocols, citizens will be notified via SMS on when and where to pick their cards.

Individuals will have a month from the date of notification to collect their cards.

The process of distribution of the cards will continue over a duration of year in line with the period provided for in the law.

“There is an enemy called the file which we are trying to get rid of in public service. The days of lost files, long queues and wastage of time instead of providing efficient service to citizens will be a thing of the past” said Dr. Matiang’i.

According to Interior CS Matiangi, there will be another mass registration in April 2021, while routine registration will continue thereafter.

The Huduma Namba, a fully Kenyan-funded and developed solution, will operate as the primary source of data on every citizen and foreigner.

This integrated database will enable the use of biometric data to identify people and assist them in accessing Government services.

Data in the Huduma Card is fully confidential and the Government has taken all the necessary technical and legislative measures to make it secure.

Mucheru said 37.7 Million people registered for huduma number adding that the issuance will last until 12th December 2021.

He said Kenyans who will not access Government services after 12th December 2021 if they have not received their Huduma card.