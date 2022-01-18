Natural deodorant alternatives and how they work

There is no harm in trying natural alternatives to keep the body odour away.

In this day and age, we are constantly trying to crack the code on healthy living. We are all about what we put on our bodies, eat, drink and generally consume. The use of deodorant comes into play when it comes to health and living. Many people are looking to find more natural alternatives to commercial deodorants because of the concern that commercial deodorants contain synthetic chemicals. Studies show that there may be potential health risks with the deodorant and antiperspirant products we use.

Note that the switch from a conventional deodorant to natural ones can involve a transition period; allowing the body to adjust. Here are some deo alternatives you can try out. The best part is that these products are easily available even in your own home.

Baking soda and Cornstarch

By mixing baking soda and cornstarch in a paste, you can create a deodorant alternative. The mixture absorbs the sweaty smell. The con of using this is the mixture can run down the sides of your body so applying it will be tricky.

Coconut oil

Surprisingly, this oil can act as deodorant. Coconut contains antimicrobial properties, so it may kill some of the bacteria that make your pits stink. You can also mix it with baking soda. The con of using coconut oil is it can feel quite greasy and run down the sides of your body when you sweat.

Apple Cider Vinegar

ACV is a good alternative because of its antiseptic properties. It can also clear pimples and zits in the process. The only issue with it is you can end up smelling like a salad. But the vinegar smell dissipates quickly. Apply with a cotton ball.

Rubbing Alcohol

Rubbing alcohol has antibacterial properties, therefore, it can eliminate odour-causing bacteria in your armpits. To enhance the scent, combine the rubbing alcohol with a drop or two of an essential oil, such as tea tree, lavender, and lemongrass. Spritz on your armpits throughout the day.

If all else fails, just go back to the store-bough alternatives.