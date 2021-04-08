Navalny ‘losing sensation in legs and hands’

Mr Kobzev, who visited Navalny on Wednesday, said on Twitter (in Russian): “Alexei is walking himself. He feels pain while walking. It is very concerning that the illness is clearly progressing in terms of losing sensation in his legs, palms and wrists.”

Earlier this week, Navalny, 44, was moved to a sick ward in the prison in the town of Pokrov with symptoms of a respiratory illness. He had complained of a persistent cough and temperature.

His temperature was oscillating and had fallen to 37C (98.6F) on Wednesday after reaching 39C (102F) on Monday, according to the lawyer, who said Navalny was losing 1kg (2lbs) a day due to a hunger strike.

In an Instagram post, Navalny said prison authorities were trying to undermine his hunger strike by roasting chicken near him and placing sweets in the pockets of his clothes.