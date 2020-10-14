Navio exalts Africa in new music video called “Abaana Beeka”

Ugandan rapper Navio, East Africa’s biggest rap export, has collaborated with legendary Tanzanian rapper Joh Makini and Flex D’Paper, Ugandan nu school, to release “Abaana Beeka”. Abaana Beeka in Luganda means children of the soil or children from Home. “Abaana Beka” is a single off Navio’s 2020 album Strength in Numbers.

Stream Strength in Numbers

The beat for the song is gritty and transcendent and was produced by Samurae – one of Uganda’s most revered producers. The MV is directed by Sasha Vybz, and showcases Africa’s top cities – an ode to our diversity in sound, language and trends.

“Abaana Beka” is a nod to not only East Africans but to anyone who represents their ‘hoods’ and the traditions that helped them along the way, irrespective of where they are from. This is slated to be one of the biggest collaborations in Africa this year.

In a time when Corona is making artists look inwards, such collaborations are keeping African music on international music charts. This is the latest release from Navcorp /Icon Studios and Weusi.

