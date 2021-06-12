Navy Training College acquires new firefighting facility

Written By: Christine Muchira/James Rono

A new firefighting facility worth 41 million shillings has been launched at the Kenya Navy Training College (KNTC), at the Mtongwe naval base in Mombasa.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The facility was launched by the British High Commissioner Jane Marriott, and Danish Ambassador Ole Thonke, in the company of Defence Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma.

The investment will help KNTC’s status as a centre for maritime excellence in East Africa.

The handover culminated after months of developing the firefighting Unit and providing technical expertise by the British Peace Support Team and the Danish Peace and Stabilization program.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Marriott said the multipurpose training facility will further strengthen UK’s defence relationship with Kenya.

Ambassador Thonke said the ability to train navy soldiers and seamen in fighting fires and handling situations in smoke-filled rooms on ships is of crucial importance, and will save lives.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR