Navy Training College acquires new firefighting facility

A new firefighting facility worth 41 million shillings has been launched at the Kenya Navy Training College (KNTC), at the Mtongwe naval base in Mombasa.

The facility was launched by the British High Commissioner Jane Marriott, and Danish Ambassador Ole Thonke, in the company of Defence Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma.

Demonstration of skills and competencies to secure vessels at sea. pic.twitter.com/jYP4px2wvi — Dr. Monica Juma (@CSDefence_Kenya) June 11, 2021

The investment will help KNTC’s status as a centre for maritime excellence in East Africa.

The handover culminated after months of developing the firefighting Unit and providing technical expertise by the British Peace Support Team and the Danish Peace and Stabilization program.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Marriott said the multipurpose training facility will further strengthen UK’s defence relationship with Kenya.

Ambassador Thonke said the ability to train navy soldiers and seamen in fighting fires and handling situations in smoke-filled rooms on ships is of crucial importance, and will save lives.

1/ We continue to build our capacity for mission readiness.

Today, I presided over the handover ceremony of the multi-functional Drill training facility at the Naval Training College in Mtongwe, Msa. This facility has been stood through a partnership between the Kenya Navy, pic.twitter.com/Shg0xLlG3O — Dr. Monica Juma (@CSDefence_Kenya) June 11, 2021