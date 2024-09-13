The Oscar Selection Committee of Kenya has chosen “Nawi” as the country’s official submission for the Best International Feature Film category at the 97th Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars.

Directed by Kenyan filmmaker Daudi Anguka, “Nawi” is expected to represent Kenya’s film industry on the global stage.

“We are proud to present a story that not only entertains but also provokes thought and conversation about issues that affect us all,” stated the Committee.

This marks Kenya’s seventh consecutive submission to the prestigious awards, highlighting the country’s continuous efforts to establish a presence in international cinema.

Though Kenyan films have yet to make the Oscar shortlist in this category, previous entries, including films like “Mvera” and “Supa Modo”, have gained critical acclaim and boosted the country’s cinematic reputation.

Globally, the African film industry is growing in prominence, with countries like South Africa having won an Oscar in 2006 and Nigeria gaining traction with its submission “Mami Wata” for 2024.

With “Nawi”, Kenya hopes to follow in these footsteps, leveraging its rich storytelling culture and diverse creative talent to gain further recognition in international cinema.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9GX8wk8kRm0