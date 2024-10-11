NBA Africa: Basketball programmes targeting youth launched in Kenya

NBA Africa is forging ahead with its vision to empower the youth through Sports by announcing the construction of several basketball courts in Kenya.

The initiative a partnership with Safaricom targets the youth aged 16 years who will be trained through attending several Jr. NBA tournaments, NBA Fit & coaching clinics, and an elite camp.

Through the collaboration, NBA Africa and M-PESA will host four regional Jr. NBA tournaments across Kenya, culminating with an 8-team National Championship.

The Jr. NBA Fit clinics will involve life-skills seminars and financial literacy training .

The NBA Africa accredited scouts and coaches will also support coaching and capacity building for junior players through training and mentorship programs.

The top 100 talents (boys and girls) will be scouted from the regional tournaments and enrolled into the NBA elite basketball camp.

They will then have an opportunity to participate in NBA Africa’s other elite development initiatives in the continent.

“Our partnership with NBA Africa for the Jr. Basketball Program underscores our commitment to opening meaningful opportunities for young Kenyans through sport and financial empowerment. This collaboration will not only help develop local basketball talent but also, through M-PESA Go, equip young people with essential financial skills to support their personal growth. Together with NBA Africa, we’re empowering the next generation to build their futures on and off the court, creating a lasting impact on youth and communities across Kenya,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom PLC.

“Our collaboration with Safaricom builds on the NBA’s ongoing efforts to grow basketball in Kenya and across the continent of Africa,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. “We look forward to creating more opportunities for young people to engage in physical activity and learn the values inherent in sport.”

“We continue to create opportunities for our youth, whether through connectivity or by providing them with a platform through which they can launch their sports careers. We do this because we are Kenya’s biggest supporter and are led by our purpose of transforming lives. We look forward to engaging with NBA Africa as we explore how to transform the lives of our basketball loving youth across the country.”