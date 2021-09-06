NBA and FIBA unveil Youth Camp in Kenya

National Basketball Association(NBA) and

International Basketball Federation (FIBA) have unveiled the first Youth Camp cum development in Africa today at Nyayo stadium.

The FIBA president Anibal Aurelio Manave on launching the first basketball Youth Camp in Africa expressed optimism of continuing to work with local stakeholders of the sport in enhancing its growth

“It’s a pleasure for me to see the first Youth Camp organized by FIBA in Africa and I hope you young people will enjoy and learn as much as you can from it” noted Aurelio

Kenya Basketball Federation President Paul Otula on his part said the opportunity will be a platform for the upcoming champions of the sport to nurture their talent.

"My wish is that such camps be extended to our coaches who handle these youth at their formation stage"Mr Paul Otula, KBF President.#TeamKenya#YouAreTheReason@moscakenya @AfroBasket @kbf_basketball pic.twitter.com/r67sxp8ODr — TeamKenya (@OlympicsKe) September 6, 2021

“This youth camp accords our youngsters a golden opportunity to develop their basketball skills and thereby creating a continuous pool of young players for the future” Otula noted.

Development camp is one of the most important formative tools for young players who aim to reach professional stages and achieve one of the greatest goals in basketball – playing in a national team.