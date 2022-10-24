NBA: Los Angeles Lakers beaten by Portland Trail Blazers as losing start continues

LeBron James missed a jump shot at the buzzer as the Los Angeles Lakers’ losing start continued with defeat by the Portland Trail Blazers.

Damian Lillard scored 41 points for Portland in a 106-104 win, with Jerami Grant making a driving lay-up with three seconds left on the clock.

James led the Lakers with 31 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

The Lakers are 0-3 down for the season for only the second time since James’ arrival prior to the 2018-19 season.

“I don’t like to lose. I hate to lose at anything,” said the 37-year-old.

“I don’t care what happens throughout the course of my season or throughout the course of my career, I hate to lose and especially the way we had this game, but give credit to Portland.”

Elsewhere, Chris Paul became the third player to reach 11,000 assists as the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 112-95.

The 37-year-old point guard – who previously played for the Clippers – is the first player in NBA history to record at least 20,000 points and 11,000 assists.