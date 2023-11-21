NBA: Stephen Curry helps Golden State Warriors beat Houston Rockets to end losing streak

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 32 points to help the Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets 121-116 and end a six-game losing streak.

Curry and Klay Thompson each made five three-pointers as Houston lost for the fifth time on the road this season.

The victory is the Warriors’ first win in three matches since Draymond Green began a five game ban.

Also on Monday, Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks to a 142-129 win over the Washington Wizards.

Antetokounmpo made 20 of his 23 attempts to finish with 42 points, while he added 13 rebounds and eight assists.

The Denver Nuggets overcame the ejection of two-time Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic and head coach Michael Malone to claim a 107-103 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

Jokic exited with 1:22 left in the first half after giving up two technical fouls, while Malone was ejected after arguing a call late in the first quarter.

Reggie Jackson led the reigning champions with 21 points while the Pistons slumped to a 12th straight loss.

Meanwhile, French teenager Victor Wembanyama, the number one draft pick, was restricted to just nine points as the San Antonio Spurs lost their ninth successive match – beaten 124-99 by the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Miami Heat cruised to a 118-100 win at the Chicago Bulls, with Bam Adebayo and Duncan Robinson scoring 23 and 22 points respectively.

Brandon Ingram scored 32 points, hitting all five of his attempted three-pointers, to power the New Orleans Pelicans to a 129-93 victory over the Sacramento Kings.

Elsewhere, Jayson Tatum’s 45-point display was not enough for the Boston Celtics who were beaten 121-118 by the Charlotte Hornets, with Miles Bridges hitting a match-winning three-pointer with six seconds left in overtime.

Anthony Edwards scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the New York Knicks 117-100 in Minneapolis.